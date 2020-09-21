Purpose Investments Virtually Opens The Market
Sep 21, 2020, 10:54 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Som Seif, CEO and Founder of Purpose Investments, is joined by his team along with Keith Wu, Interim Head, Exchange Traded Funds, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Big Banc Split Corp. (BNK), a closed-end fund that provides holders with regular monthly non-cumulative cash distributions and to mark the seventh anniversary of Purpose Core Dividend Fund (PDF). PDF is one of the cornerstone ways for Canadians to invest in equity income, offering a truly diversified way to earn dividends.
Purpose Investments is a modern asset management firm that offers outcome-based investment products spanning both traditional and alternative strategies. Over the past eight years, the company has attracted over $9 billion in assets under management, primarily in ETFs and mutual funds. Purpose Investments is owned by independent financial services leader Purpose Financial and is employee-controlled.
Date: Monday September 21, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
