Purpose Investments Virtually Opens the Market
Feb 07, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments" or "Purpose") and Eden Rahim, Portfolio Manager, Next Edge Capital, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Funds, Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Purpose Healthcare Innovation Yield ETF (TSX: HEAL) and open the market.
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of outcome-focused products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Monday February 7, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Keera Hart, [email protected], 905-580-1257
Share this article