Purpose Investments Virtually Closes the Market

Purpose Bitcoin ETF is the world's first physically settled Bitcoin ETF, providing investors simple, efficient and affordable access to the top cryptocurrency. As an ETF, the Fund provides many advantages over the existing closed-end funds, including institutional-grade liquidity. Purpose Bitcoin ETF is also available to purchase in registered accounts, including TFSAs and RRSPs. The Fund holds physically settled Bitcoin in a secure, offline wallet (also known as "cold storage"), thoughtfully designed to protect against the threat of cybertheft and significantly reduce risks for investors. The ETF seeks to replicate the daily spot price of the TradeBlock XBX Index by investing in physically settled Bitcoin, not derivatives or futures contracts. https://www.purposeinvest.com/