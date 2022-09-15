Purpose Investments Inc. Closes the Market

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Vlad Tasevski, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Purpose Investments, and his team join Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the launch of the Purpose Cash Management Fund (TSX: MNY).

Purpose Investments Closes the Market Thursday, September 15, 2022

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $13 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of outcome-focused products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Marc Burroni, [email protected]urposeinvest.com