Purolite Announces Expansion to Address the High-demand for Pharmaceutical Products

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Purolite Corporation is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to address and fulfill the increasing global demand for its pharmaceutical and life science products. The new facility will include two new cleanrooms to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients and an agarose manufacturing facility equipped with proprietary jetting technology for the capture and purification of (mAbs) monoclonal antibodies sold under the Praesto® brand.

The new location will be near its global headquarters in King of Prussia, PA, and construction is slated to begin in the first half of 2021. Currently, Purolite has four cleanrooms in Romania and an agarose manufacturing facility in Wales, UK. The addition will ensure a security of supply sourcing to support Purolite's increased market demand.

Purolite has more than four decades of experience producing active pharmaceutical ingredients APIs for hyperlipidemia and hyperkalemia. The Praesto agarose resins are utilized in the rapidly growing biologics market.

"Purolite is committed to expanding our manufacturing capabilities in these critical markets where the security of supply is essential," says Don Brodie, Purolite Executive Vice President. "Today, it's more important than ever to support the growing need for new medical applications and future drug development," shares Steve Brodie, Purolite President and CEO.

About Purolite Corporation

Purolite Corporation is a leading manufacturer of life science products, ion exchange, catalyst, adsorbent and specialty resins for water and non-water applications. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania with 40 sales offices in more than 30 countries, the company has ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facilities in the USA, United Kingdom, China and Romania. It operates dedicated R&D centers in the USA, China, Romania, Russia and the UK. Please visit www.purolite.com for more information.

