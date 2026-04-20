Purkinje Acquires LeoMed Technologies - Healthcare Transformation Accelerated by a Quebec Leader: Bringing Care Beyond Hospital Walls to Meet Patient Expectations

MONTREAL, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Purkinje announces the acquisition of LeoMed Technologies, a virtual care platform specializing in hospital-at-home services, among other offerings. This transaction represents a significant strategic milestone for the company, expanding its offering and strengthening its ability to support clinicians in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, where demand for more accessible, safe, and human-centered care at home continues to grow. New government policies on primary care and home support point in the same direction: the right care, by the right person, in the right place; and that place is no longer exclusively the hospital.

In an environment shaped by workforce pressures, fragmented digital tools, and challenges related to continuity of care, Purkinje is taking a pragmatic approach: delivering Canadian-developed technology solutions rooted in frontline realities and focused on driving meaningful outcomes for both patients and healthcare professionals.

A Vision Focused on Clinical Impact

Purkinje is entering a new stage of growth by reinforcing its positioning around a core priority: simplifying clinical workflows and enhancing the care experience. The company emphasizes disciplined execution and close collaboration with care settings to deliver better-integrated tools that are more useful in daily practice. More than ever, Purkinje's solutions are becoming a central lever for reenvisioning key processes in the work of both care and administrative teams.

"During my years in the healthcare system as a manager, I saw care teams slowed down by systems that don't communicate with one another. With LeoMed, we will better connect clinical information and streamline the patient journey, from hospital to home. Concretely, this means time given back to care teams and more efficient, personalized care. This is what guides every decision we make." -- Chantal Keough, Chief Executive Officer, Purkinje.

Accelerating Transformation Through Integration

Deployed across multiple clinical settings, LeoMed supports care models that extend well beyond hospital walls, including hospital-at-home and post-surgical follow-up. Its platform enables rapid adaptation to diverse care environments while facilitating coordination and patient monitoring. Real-world use has demonstrated tangible gains in efficiency and quality, directly supporting the work of care teams. The integration of LeoMed will enable Purkinje to accelerate the deployment of digital solutions tailored to care pathways, strengthen the consistency of tools used by care teams, and expand its capacity for large-scale implementation.

"The goal of LeoMed has always been to bring care closer to patients and, ultimately, to deliver what they truly want: to be cared for at home. By joining forces with Purkinje, we are reaching a pivotal milestone: expanding our reach at a scale we could not achieve alone. This alliance allows us to accelerate our vision and generate concrete, lasting impact across clinical settings in Quebec and elsewhere across Canada." -- Joseph Aubut, Chief Executive Officer, LeoMed Technologies.

Beyond the technological integration, this acquisition is part of a broader organizational transformation and reflects Purkinje's commitment to playing an active role in the evolution of healthcare systems. By investing in solutions grounded in real-world practice, the company is strengthening its position as a key player in healthcare innovation.

About Purkinje

Purkinje is a well-established Montreal-based company specializing in the development and integration of digital solutions for the healthcare sector. With 50 years of experience and a deep understanding of frontline realities, it supports the evolution of care across Canada. Its solutions are deployed in more than 15 hospitals and used by over 17,000 healthcare professionals, including many within major Canadian government organizations. Purkinje provides high value-added consulting, combining cutting-edge technological expertise with rigorous execution to turn strategic directions into concrete and measurable results. Through its combined offering of technology and consulting services, Purkinje helps organizations navigate their digital transformation, optimize clinical processes, and improve the flow of information, contributing to better quality and continuity of care.

SOURCE Purkinje

Media Contact: Julien Bédard, [email protected], (514) 927-0847