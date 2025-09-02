Purity Life announces the acquisition of the assets of Horizon Grocery + Wellness, PSC Natural Foods and Ontario Natural Food Company

ACTON, ON, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Purity Life Health Products LP ("Purity Life") is excited to announce the acquisition of the assets of Horizon Distributors Ltd. ("Horizon"), PSC Natural Foods Ltd. ("PSC") and Ontario Natural Food Company Inc. ("ONFC"). The merger will create one of Canada's leading full-service distributors of organic and natural grocery and wellness products. By bringing its core wellness offering together with the market-leading positions of Horizon, PSC and ONFC in the grocery sector, Purity Life can expand and further strengthen its high-quality service to both retail and vendor partners across Canada.

Matthew James, President and CEO of Purity Life emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Together with Horizon, PSC and ONFC, Purity Life is proud to build a 100% Canadian-owned, full-service distributor – delivering natural and organic grocery and wellness products with our #EasyToDoBusinessWith commitment across every category and retail channel in Canada."

The combined company will operate under the Purity Life brand going forward through two distinct divisions: Purity Life Grocery and Purity Life Wellness. Terri Newell, CEO of Horizon, will lead Purity Life's Grocery division.

"The combination with Purity Life is an ideal path forward for Horizon, PSC and ONFC," Ronald Francisco, President and majority shareholder of Horizon, PSC and ONFC, said, sharing his perspective. "The companies share similar values and are focused on serving customers and vendor partners with excellence while being an employer of choice. Together, the companies are a strong complement and will create a leading distributor to progress the organic and natural grocery and wellness industry in Canada."

Jeff Wigle, Managing Director and Group Head of Banyan Capital Partners, the majority owner of Purity Life added "I first met Ron shortly after we partnered with Matthew to acquire Purity Life in 2012, and since then I have continued to admire what he has built at Horizon, PSC and ONFC. These companies have deep roots and strong connections across Canada's natural food industry, and we are thrilled to bring that legacy into the Purity Life family. I look forward to welcoming Ron, Terri and their talented teams as we continue to grow and strengthen our business together."

This transaction will allow Purity Life to strengthen its service offering to all stakeholders in the natural health products industry in Canada, creating a nationalized distribution platform for grocery and wellness products while allowing Purity Life to continue to service its customers and vendors with the highest possible quality.

About Purity Life Health Products LP

Purity Life provides full-service national distribution across Canada, supporting both brands and retailers with expert category management, dependable logistics solutions and more. Founded in 1984, Purity Life has grown to be Canada's leading supplier of natural health products, offering over 12,000 natural health products from more than 400 leading brands.

About Horizon Distributors Ltd.

Founded in 1976 and based in Burnaby, British Columbia, Horizon Distributors is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural food products across the dry, chilled and frozen grocery categories, in addition to natural personal care and nutritional health supplements.

About PSC Natural Foods Ltd.

PSC Natural Foods, based in Victoria, British Columbia, is a distributor of organic and natural foods, having served the Vancouver Island community since 1978.

About Ontario Natural Food Company Inc.

Ontario Natural Food Company, based in Mississauga, Ontario, has distributed a diverse selection of organic and natural food items throughout Eastern Canada since it was established in 1976.

About Banyan Capital Partners

Banyan Capital Partners is a private equity firm focusing on investments in middle‐market businesses across North America. Banyan is an affiliate of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group (CC&L Financial Group), a multi‐ boutique asset management firm that provides a broad range of distinct and independently managed investment products and services to individual and institutional investors. CC&L Financial Group and its affiliated companies collectively manage over $154 billion.

