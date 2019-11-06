Purepoint Uranium to Host a Webinar on November 12, 2019 at 12 pm ET

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (the "Company" or "Purepoint") (TSX: PTU.V) will be hosting a webinar on November 12, 2019 at 12 pm EST to discuss the state of the junior uranium exploration market as well as the results of this week's joint venture meeting for the Hook Lake Project. The Hook Lake Project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%).

"As a follow-up to our Uranium Investment Thesis from last year, we would like to continue the conversation on what's happening in the uranium market, with a focus on uranium investors and what junior explorers are doing to meet expectations. During the webinar, we will also be discussing the results of the latest Hook Lake JV partners meeting and our upcoming program", said Chris Frostad, President and CEO.

To access the webinar, participants will need to register in advance through the following link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5615729674342/WN_zqZZnFzjS_2Dg5NOmN8SIg

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. For those interested but unable to attend, a video of the webinar will be posted on the Purepoint's website after the webinar is completed.

Hook Lake JV Project

The Hook Lake JV project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) as operator and consists of nine claims totaling 28,598 hectares situated in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake JV is considered one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location along the prospective Patterson Lake trend and the relatively shallow depth to the unconformity.

Current exploration is targeting the Patterson Lake Corridor that hosts Fission's Triple R Deposit (indicated mineral resource 87,760,000 lbs U 3 O 8 at an average grade of 1.82% U 3 O 8 ), NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit (indicated mineral resource 256,600,000 lbs U 3 O 8 at an average grade of 4.03%) and the Spitfire Discovery by the Hook Lake JV.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its ten projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade, Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit, NexGen's Arrow Deposit and Purepoint's Spitfire discovery.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For further information: Purepoint Uranium Group Inc., Chris Frostad, President and CEO, (416) 603-8368, www.purepoint.ca, www.twitter.com/purepointU3O8

