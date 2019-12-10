Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Announces Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (the "Company") announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 9,230,770 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.065 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $600,000.00. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Closing expected to be on or about December 18, 2019. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's Hook Lake exploration program in Saskatchewan.

An exploration budget of $2,000,000 has been approved by the Hook Lake JV partners for 2020 that includes up to 3,500 metres of drilling in about seven holes and a geophysical survey. Exploration work is scheduled to commence in the first week of January (see news release from November 12, 2019). More information on the Hook Lake Project can also be viewed on the Company's latest webinar: https://youtu.be/HGO8V-u5dxY.

Hook Lake JV Project

The Hook Lake JV project is owned jointly by Cameco Corp. (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%) and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (21%) as operator and consists of nine claims totaling 28,598 hectares situated in the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake JV is considered one of the highest quality uranium exploration projects in the Athabasca Basin due to its location along the prospective Patterson Lake trend and the relatively shallow depth to the unconformity.

Current exploration is targeting the Patterson Lake Corridor that hosts Fission's Triple R Deposit (indicated mineral resource 87,760,000 lbs U3O8 at an average grade of 1.82% U3O8 – www.fissionuranium.com), NexGen Energy's Arrow Deposit (indicated mineral resource 256,600,000 lbs U3O8 at an average grade of 4.03% - www.nexgenenergy.ca) and the Spitfire Discovery by the Hook Lake JV. The foregoing mineral resource disclosure is information about the properties adjacent Company's property and does not imply that the Company will obtain similar information from its own property.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its ten projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade, Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit, NexGen's Arrow Deposit and Purepoint's Spitfire discovery.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

