Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that further to the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020 announcing the first tranche closing of the non-brokered private placement initially announced on October 13, 2020 (the "Private Placement"), the Company has concluded the Private Placement and will not be accepting subscriptions for additional tranches at this time. The Company reserves the right to commence a new round of private placement in the near future.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade, Purepoint's flagship project is the Hook Lake Project, a joint venture with two of the largest uranium suppliers in the world, Cameco Corporation and Orano Canada Inc. The Hook Lake JV Project is on trend with recent high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit, NexGen's Arrow Deposit and the Hook Lake JV's Spitfire discovery.

For further information: Chris Frostad, President & CEO, Phone: (416) 603-8368, Email: [email protected]

