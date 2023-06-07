PureGold announces Delisting from NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (NEX: PGM.H) ("PureGold" or the "Company"), announces today that its ordinary shares ("Shares") listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "NEX") will be delisted at the close of markets on June 9, 2023 (the "Delisting"), pursuant to a voluntary delisting application made by the Company to the NEX. The NEX will issue a bulletin confirming the Delisting on June 8, 2023.

The Delisting is taking place to facilitate the sale of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares (the "Transaction") to West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("West Red Lake") (TSXV: WRLG, OTC: WRLGF) pursuant to an Approval and Reverse Vesting Order in the Company's ongoing proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (the "CCAA Proceedings"). Further information with respect to the Transaction is set out in the Company's Press Release of April 17, 2023, and can also be found on the website of KSV Restructuring Inc., the Company's court appointed monitor in the CCAA Proceedings at: https://www.ksvadvisory.com/experience/case/pure-gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"Jonathan Singh"

Jonathan Singh, Chief Administrative Officer

