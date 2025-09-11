Pure Vita Labs Launches Can-Whey: Canada's First 100% Canadian-Made Whey Protein Powder, Celebrating National Pride with Vanilla and Chocolate Milkshake Flavors

Now Available at Loblaws, Amazon.ca, and ca.pvl.com

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Pure Vita Labs (PVL), a family-owned Canadian leader in sports nutrition for nearly 30 years, proudly introduces Can-Whey, the first national protein powder made entirely from Canadian milk. Sourced, produced, and packaged in Canada, Can-Whey delivers 20 grams of clean protein per serving, supporting steady energy and blood sugar balance with a creamy, milkshake-inspired taste. Certified with the Dairy Farmers of Canada Blue Cow Logo, Can-Whey honors the nation's world-class dairy legacy while fueling Canadians' active lifestyles.

Pure Vita Labs Launches Can-Whey: Canada’s First 100% Canadian-Made Whey Protein Powder

Crafted in PVL's state-of-the-art 200,000-square-foot facilities near Vancouver, Can-Whey blends concentrated whey and microfiltered milk protein, enriched with chromium, B6, and B12 for balanced energy and blood sugar control. Unlike most whey proteins, which rely on imported protein ingredients, Can-Whey is 100 percent Canadian protein, ensuring a transparent, reliable supply chain that supports local dairy farmers. Certified by Informed Choice and verified by the Dairy Farmers of Canada Blue Cow Logo, it's rigorously tested for purity, and proudly trusted by Canadians.

Available in nostalgic Vanilla Milkshake and Chocolate Milkshake flavors, Can-Whey mixes smoothly into the perfect shake and can also be used in variety of other ways, offering a delicious, clean option with no added sugar. Designed for busy families, professionals, and athletes, it's versatile enough for morning routines, post-workout recovery, or a quick boost before the grocery run.

"Most whey protein ingredients in Canada are imported, but Can-Whey changes that," said Jim McMahon, CEO of Pure Vita Labs, a Fit Foods Inc. brand. "We've created a protein that's as Canadian as it gets—crafted with pride, quality, and a commitment to our dairy farmers. Can-Whey is for everyone who wants clean, craveable nutrition that supports real life."

Can-Whey is now available at Loblaws, Amazon.ca, and ca.pvl.com, and coming soon to other retailers making it easy for Canadians to choose a homegrown protein that reflects their values. Raise a shaker cup to Canadian excellence and fuel your day with Can-Whey—crafted for the world, but made in Canada.

For more information, visit ca.pvl.com and www.can-whey.ca.

About Pure Vita Labs (PVL)

PVL is a Canadian, family-owned sports nutrition company dedicated to integrity and excellence. For over 29 years, PVL has formulated and manufactured high-quality, 100% natural supplements in-house, delivering unmatched purity and performance. Trusted by athletes in over 80 countries, PVL's Informed Choice-certified products are free from artificial ingredients and backed by rigorous third-party testing. Join the Canadian legacy at ca.pvl.com.

SOURCE Pure Vita Labs

Samantha Bartlett, Email: [email protected], Website: ca.pvl.com