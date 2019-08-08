Pure Multi-Family REIT LP Announces Release of Second Quarter Financial Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Pure Multi-Family REIT LP ("Pure Multi-Family") (TSX: RUF.U, RUF.UN, RUF.DB.U; OTCQX: PMULF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

The results, consisting of Pure Multi-Family's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, and management's discussion and analysis of results of operations and financial condition ("MD&A") dated August 8, 2019, are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and at www.puremultifamily.com. All metrics are stated at Pure Multi's interest, which adjusts for any real estate taxes related to IFRIC 21, and dollar amounts are disclosed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, ($000's, except per unit amounts, percentages and bps) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Rental Revenue – Total and Same Property (1) 28,077 27,359 2.6% 55,872 54,472 2.6% Adjusted Net Rental Income (2) – Total and Same Property(1) 16,322 15,331 6.5% 32,126 30,467 5.5% Average Net Effective Rent Per Occupied Unit (3) – Total and Same Property(1) 1,265 1,239 2.1% 1,261 1,238 1.9% Average Physical Occupancy – Total and Same Property (1) 95.1% 94.7% 40bps 94.9% 94.3% 60bps (1) Same Property – represents properties owned as at January 1, 2018 and throughout the comparative periods.

(2)Adjusted Net Rental Income – adjusts for the removal of the impact of any property tax refunds received relating to a prior period.

(3)Average Monthly Net Effective Rent Per Occupied Unit – represents average monthly net effective rental income (net of concessions) for occupied units.

December 31, 2018 Change Debt to Gross Book Value Ratio 51.6% 52.6% (100bps) Weighted Average Effective Interest Rate of Mortgages Payable 3.79% 3.75% 4 bps Total Portfolio Leased Occupancy 97.3% 95.5% 180bps Total Number of Investment Properties 22 22 - Total Number of Residential Units 7,085 7,085 - Portfolio Weighted Average Year of Construction 2007 2007 -

Stephen Evans, Pure Multi-Family's CEO stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter, which resulted in same property revenue growth of 2.6% and same property adjusted net rental income growth of 6.5% compared to the second quarter of 2018 and same property revenue growth of 2.6% and same property adjusted net rental income growth of 5.5% compared to the first six months of 2018."









For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, ($000's, except units, per unit amounts, percentages and bps) 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Weighted Average Class A Units Outstanding - Basic 76,736,671 76,731,540

76,736,671 76,731,227

Weighted Average Class A Units Outstanding - Diluted 80,761,627 80,761,628

80,761,627 80,761,315















Rental Revenue – Total and Same Property (1) 28,077 27,359 2.6% 55,872 54,472 2.6%













Adjusted Net Rental Income (2) – Total and Same Property(1) 16,322 15,331 6.5% 32,126 30,467 5.5% Adjustments to Net Rental Income (2) 51 160 (68.1%) 51 160 (68.1%) Net Rental Income 16,373 15,492 5.7% 32,177 30,627 5.1%













Funds from Operations ("FFO") 6,992 6,446 8.5% 14,516 13,877 4.6% Non-recurring expenditures (3) 450 687

450 857

Normalized FFO (3) 7,442 7,133 4.3% 14,966 14,734 1.6% FFO (3) Per Class A Unit – Basic 0.09 0.09 4.3% 0.19 0.19 1.6% FFO (3) Per Class A Unit – Diluted 0.09 0.09 4.3% 0.19 0.19 1.6% FFO (3) Payout Ratio 100.0% 104.4% (440bps) 99.5% 101.0% (150bps)













Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") 6,557 6,005 9.2% 13,647 12,993 5.0% Non-recurring expenditures (3) 450 687

450 857

Normalized AFFO (3) 7,007 6,692 4.7% 14,097 13,850 1.8% AFFO (3) Per Class A Unit – Basic 0.09 0.08 4.7% 0.18 0.17 1.8% AFFO (3) Per Class A Unit – Diluted 0.09 0.08 4.7% 0.18 0.17 1.8% AFFO (3) Payout Ratio 106.2% 111.2% (500bps) 105.6% 107.5% (190 bps) (1)Same Property – represents properties owned as at January 1, 2018 and throughout the comparative periods. (2)Adjusted Net Rental Income – includes the removal of the impact of any property tax refunds received relating to a prior period. (3)Amounts relating to Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO have been adjusted to remove the non-recurring expenditures incurred relating to the strategic review process.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Pure Multi-Family achieved total and same property adjusted net rental income ("NOI") growth of 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively, compared to the same periods in the prior year. This growth was primarily driven by increases in property level revenues, which were higher due to increases in occupancy and average net effective rent per occupied unit, and a reduction in property level operating costs.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, Pure Multi-Family incurred expenses relating to the strategic review process of approximately $450,000, compared to $687,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $857,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

About Pure Multi-Family REIT LP

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

Additional information about Pure Multi-Family is available at www.puremultifamily.com and www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This news release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures, including Pure Multi's interest, FFO, Normalized FFO, AFFO, Normalized AFFO, same property NOI, same property adjusted NOI, rental revenue-same property, net rental income, adjusted net rental income-same property, same property revenue, same property net rental income, same property average net effective rent per occupied residential unit, average net effective rent per occupied residential unit, same property physical occupancy, total portfolio leased occupancy, FFO payout ratio, AFFO payout ratio and any related per Unit amounts to measure, compare and explain Pure Multi-Family's operating results and financial performance. These measures are commonly used by entities in the real estate industry as useful metrics for measuring performance. However, they do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other publicly traded entities because the method of calculation may differ. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to Pure Multi-Family's MD&A (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures used herein to standardized IFRS measures.

