PURE Insurance Expands Risk Prevention Offerings in Canada with the Launch of Its Ting Fire Prevention Program

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - PURE Insurance, a member-owned insurer focused on proactive risk prevention and delivering an exceptional experience, announced today that it will offer Whisker Labs' Ting fire prevention sensors and service at no costs to its Ontario members. Ting helps protect families and homes from devastating electrical fires by detecting and addressing hidden electrical hazards before they escalate. PURE is the first insurance company in Canada to offer this life-saving device as part of its risk management program.

"Offering Ting to our Canadian membership is another step toward helping families reduce risk and protect what matters most," said Chris Sevdalis, Head of PURE's Canada Branch. "Our model is built on responsibility--when families care for their homes and take proactive steps to prevent losses, everyone benefits."

PURE Insurance: Built Differently

Balancing the interests of all stakeholders can be difficult, but PURE's reciprocal model is designed to do exactly that. PURE is owned by its policyholders--its members--and exists to serve them, not outside investors. This structure encourages PURE to focus on fairness and long-term value: we strive to charge the right price, not simply the highest, and to deliver an exceptional experience in every interaction, including helping members prevent losses before they happen.

By supporting members who take proactive steps to protect their homes--through technologies like Ting--PURE strengthens the collective and reinforces the stability of the membership.

Ting is an innovative plug-in sensor and fire prevention service that detects hidden electrical hazards within a home's wiring, devices, and utility equipment. If a hazard is detected, Ting alerts the homeowner and leads them through every repair step. Beyond fire prevention, Ting also provides real-time alerts for power outages and even provides assistance for frozen pipe prevention as part of its commitment to helping keep families safe and informed.

"We believe prevention is the most responsible form of protection," added Sevdalis. "Our goal is to continue expanding the tools, technologies and resources that help members reduce their exposure to risk. Ting is just the beginning."

"Expanding Ting into Canada with PURE Insurance is an important step for our shared commitment to safer homes," said Bob Marshall, cofounder and CEO of Whisker Labs. "PURE has long demonstrated an extraordinary focus on member safety, and together we're able to support more homeowners by proactively reducing the risk of home fires across North America."

PURE plans to offer additional loss prevention programs to its Canadian members focused on mitigating other common causes of property loss.

For more information about PURE Insurance and its approach to building a responsible membership, visit www.pureinsurance.ca.

About PURE Insurance

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange (PURE) is dedicated to creating an exceptional experience for responsible high net worth families, providing customizable coverage for high-value homes, automobiles, jewelry, art, personal liability, watercraft, flood and fraud and cyber. PURE's low cost of capital, careful member selection and proactive risk management contribute to fair pricing and a Financial Strength Rating of "A (Excellent)" from AM Best Company, Inc. PURE has grown by around 15% or more in each year since its inception and serves more than 120,000 members across the United States and Canada.

About Whisker Labs

Whisker Labs develops cutting-edge, AI-powered sensor technology that protects families, homes, and communities by predicting and preventing electrical fires. Its flagship solution, Ting, draws on decades of electromagnetic and atmospheric sensor expertise to detect electrical faults. Through a single, DIY sensor plugged into a wall outlet, Ting enables intelligent detection and mitigation of hazards before they can start a fire. Since launch, Ting has reached over one million homes and helped identify and mitigate more than 25,000 electrical fire hazards to prevent potential disasters before they occurred. Proven to help prevent 4 out of 5 electrical fires, Ting is one of the fastest-growing IoT safety networks. Learn more at www.whiskerlabs.com and www.tingfire.com.

The Ting device is a product of Whisker Labs that is being given to members through a collaboration with PURE. PURE does not guarantee that the Ting device will prevent a fire or detect all electrical hazards. Use of the Ting device and corresponding app is subject to the terms and conditions of the Ting User Agreement and any additional terms that may be required from time to time. To learn more about Ting, including the availability of the $1000 credit, please visit https://www.tingfire.com/help/faq.

