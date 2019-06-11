Pure Cannabis Cigarettes to be Introduced to Canadian Cannabis Market

The Pure Cannabis Cigarettes are to be packaged in lots of 3 and 20. Each Pure Cannabis Cigarette will be intended for a single-use session and will come with a commercial-grade cigarette filter. There will be no tobacco in the Pure Cannabis Cigarettes.

"We are very pleased to offer Canadians a better way of smoking cannabis, as we monitored an increase in demand for our best-selling pre-rolls, we acknowledged that it was our duty to ensure we distribute the best products possible. We are pleased to be the first cannabis producer to put filters between the cannabis we are selling, and our consumers. Filters were invented to protect the consumer and not degrade the experience. "We promise our Pure Cannabis Cigarettes will offer the same potency as our regular best-selling pre-rolls. I am predicting consumers will gravitate towards this finished type of product and the old way of rolling joints will be something of the past," said John Miller, President and CEO of THC BioMed.

The automated cigarette manufacturing plant is capable of producing up to 5,000 cigarettes per minute.

"We also expect our CBD line of Pure Cannabis Cigarettes to be very popular, as we expect regular cigarette users will find it easier to transition to our CBD product, which we think is better than smoking tobacco," said Mr. Miller, "Automating our systems now gives us a clear path to profitability. We work diligently to bring shareholder value through more traditional and tested ways such as being a profitable company, patience is required."

THC plans to offer the following strains in Pure Cannabis Cigarette form, other strains may follow:

THC Sativa Landrace;

THC Indica Landrace;

THC Hybrid Landrace; and,

CBD Landrace.

THC expects its Pure Cannabis Cigarettes to be available soon via its website for medical patients and through provinces with distribution agreements with THC.

THC is an ACMPR Licensed Producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics. THC is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry. Management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

