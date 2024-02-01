PÜR Announces the Wildly Successful Skincare Collection in the U.S. Will Now be Available in Shoppers Drug Mart Across Canada!

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- PÜR Beauty, the brand best known for their multitasking beauty and skincare-infused formulas, has announced that their stand-out skincare collection will now be available in Canada. This collection includes age-defying formulas and ingredients to help PÜR beauties protect their skin barrier and boost their complexion. The PÜR skincare line features sustainable and recyclable packaging as well as buzzy skincare ingredients such as Peptides, Retinol, Ceramides, and Niacinamide for a "less is more" approach to skincare.

"After seeing the success of this skincare collection in the U.S., we knew we had to bring it to Canada," said Kaitlyn Wells, PÜR Brand Director. "Each age-defying product collection works perfectly together to help customers achieve healthy-looking skin in five simple steps."

This wildly successful skincare collection features five different skincare must-haves, all set in sleek packaging. Learn more about the details and key ingredients in the age-defying skincare collection below:

Sea Fresh Purifying Gel Foam Cleanser: Sea Fresh is an invigorating gel cleanser that is infused with marine-based extracts such as Sea Water, Green Algae, and Sea Kelp to gently wash away dead skin, dirt, oil, and any other impurities on the skin.

Sea Fresh is an invigorating gel cleanser that is infused with marine-based extracts such as Sea Water, Green Algae, and Sea Kelp to gently wash away dead skin, dirt, oil, and any other impurities on the skin. Ceretin Boost Age Defying Retinol Serum: Ceretin Boost is a hydrating Retinol serum that is formulated with a 2% Ceretin Complex, Niacinamide, and Marine Biotics to help firm and plump the look of skin.

Ceretin Boost is a hydrating Retinol serum that is formulated with a 2% Ceretin Complex, Niacinamide, and Marine Biotics to help firm and plump the look of skin. Tropical C Brightening Vitamin C & Peptide Moisturizer: Tropical C is a Vitamin C-infused gel moisturizer that is formulated with an energizing Peptide blend to help improve the skin's barrier function and awaken the look of skin with a burst of hydration.

Tropical C is a Vitamin C-infused gel moisturizer that is formulated with an energizing Peptide blend to help improve the skin's barrier function and awaken the look of skin with a burst of hydration. Rescue C Brightening Vitamin C & Peptide Eye Cream: Rescue C is an energizing eye cream that is formulated with Peptides, Vitamin C, and Caffeine to help visibly brighten and hydrate the undereye area while helping to reduce the look of puffiness.

Rescue C is an energizing eye cream that is formulated with Peptides, Vitamin C, and Caffeine to help visibly brighten and hydrate the undereye area while helping to reduce the look of puffiness. Self Soothing Nourishing Probiotic Mask: Self Soothing is a creamy, multitasking leave-on treatment or wash off mask formulated with a skin-conditioning blend of Calendula, Chamomile Extract, and Cucumber Extract to help replenish the skins moisture barrier.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this incredible skincare collection to our Canada shoppers," says Elise Von Der Porten, Canada Country Manager and GM at Astral Brands. "These products all work effortlessly together to create a simple step-by-step skincare routine for firmer, healthier-looking skin with good-for-your-skin ingredients that people can feel good about."

Each product is packed full of luxurious ingredients for skin-loving results and also features PÜR's new sustainable packaging which includes FSC paper and post-consumer recycled content (PCR). Less packaging means less waste, which is important to PÜR as they improve on sustainability. This conscious, eco-friendly change makes this collection something helpful for your skin and the environment. The entire skincare collection will be available in stores at Shoppers Drug Mart, as well as online at shoppersdrugmart.com. To learn more about PÜR's award-winning, skincare-infused beauty products, visit purcosmetics.com

About PÜR Beauty™

Dedicated to our Beauty, PÜR and Simple philosophy, PÜR has redefined clean beauty since 2002 with one mission in mind—to offer PÜR Beauties good-for-your skin products that deliver both immediate and long-term results. Motivated by the concept of multitasking, mineral-based beauty solutions, the line has expanded into a full spectrum product mix of efficacious complexion and color makeup products and transformative skincare solutions. While our proprietary technology may be complex, our method is PÜR and simple! We believe that the ultimate luxury is indulging in high-performance complexion and color products that align with your lifestyle. Breathe easy knowing that we formulate cruelty-free products that never contain parabens, gluten, talc, petrolatum, mineral oil and SLS. At PÜR, we've done the beauty, skin-ingredient research to create makeup, makeup brushes, cosmetic tools and skincare products that are never tested on animals and always cruelty free.

SOURCE PUR Cosmetics