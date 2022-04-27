PUEBLO BONITO RESORTS LAUNCHES NEW LUXURY BRAND

The first property to represent the new brand—the Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende—is currently under construction, scheduled to open during the first half of 2023. The quaint colonial town, Mexico's most enchanting destination, was ranked by Travel + Leisure as the "World's Best City" in 2021. Marked by sloping cobblestoned lanes and colorful, well-preserved 17th- and 18th-century Spanish colonial buildings, San Miguel's historic core, chockablock with art galleries and sidewalk cafes, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city is tucked away in the central highlands roughly equidistant from Guadalajara and Mexico City and an hour's drive away from both Leon and Queretaro airports.

Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende will enjoy a prime location overlooking the city's historic quarter and the iconic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel (Church of Saint Michael, the Archangel), the soaring neo-Gothic cathedral around which the entire town revolves. The hotel will offer a gourmet restaurant, including a rooftop bar with a breathtaking view of the pink sandstone cathedral. In addition to banquet space for groups and conventions, a beautiful grass area for weddings and events also overlooks the magnificent church. The new hotel, only a 10-minute walk from the city's historic downtown area, will feature 111 rooms and suites, plus 45 full ownership residences, which will be introduced to the market this spring. Interested parties may register to receive information and an invitation to the exclusive preview event at www.vantageresidences.mx/en.

Next in the planning stages is the Pueblo Bonito Vantage Los Cabos and the Pueblo Bonito Vantage at Punta Maroma, the latter which fronts the Caribbean Sea on Mexico's Riviera Maya.

Deluxe amenities designed to elevate the Pueblo Bonito Vantage brand include:

Gourmet a la carte dining options, including a variety of healthy, organic options and alternatives for dietary requirements

Upscale accommodations, exquisitely furnished, with premium bedding, pillow menu, and high-quality bath and beauty products (including a selection of soaps and scents), bathrobe, slippers, iPod dock, and Bluetooth speaker

A spacious, luxurious Armonia Spa

Unique experiences, including expert-led classes and curated access to local culture, including local wine or beer tasting and specialty foods tasting

24-hour butler service for every guest. Vantage butlers will be 'artists of service,' providing extraordinary care and attention create unforgettable guest experiences.

VIP shopping (discounts with local shops or tour vendors)

Customized in-room relaxation services (scent diffusers, soothing eye pillows, noise machines)

Aromatherapy in lobby and public areas

Additional information is available at Pueblo Bonito Vantage

About Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts

Pueblo Bonito Golf & Spa Resorts include eight award-winning properties in two destinations, Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlán, all offering luxury all-inclusive options. Each of the properties has its own personality, design and ambiance, yet all share the same high level of impeccable quality and distinguished atmosphere.

In Cabo San Lucas, the adults-only Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is the ideal setting for a romantic getaway, while Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort, with its large, all ocean-view suites, is perfect for families. Pueblo Bonito Rosé Resort & Spa and Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, both located on El Médano beach, have the best to offer vacationers looking to be right in the middle of all the Cabo action. In Mazatlán, the elegant jewel Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay Resort & Spa overlooks the Pacific Ocean and a private beach, while the charming Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán, is located in the famous Golden Zone. Both resorts are great for family vacations and romantic getaways. For more information visit www.pueblobonito.com , find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pueblobonitoresort and follow us on Instagram @pueblobonito

