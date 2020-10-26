PUDO Inc. retains Cicero Transact Group, Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF) (the "Company"; "PUDO") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two business development agreements with Cicero Transact Group ("Cicero"): a Services Agreement; and a Data Purchase Agreement, both having gone into effect on October 15, 2020 for an initial term ending March 15, 2021. To assist the Company in its desire to preserve its working capital, Cicero has agreed to accept stock compensation. Starting October 15, 2020 for a period of six months ending on March 15, 2021, the Company shall allot and issue, at a price of USD$1.50 per share, such amount of common shares equivalent to USD$30,000 per month under the shares for Data Purchase Agreement, and USD$3,333 per month under the shares for Services Agreement.

The Company determined to pay Cicero Transact Group, Inc. in shares in order to preserve its cash for operations. All shares to be issued pursuant to the Agreements will be subject to a six-month hold period commencing on the time of the initial issuance.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, conceived to resolve the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges North America's $827B retail e-commerce sector, and eliminate over $6B in door-dropped parcel theft.

PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go platform and Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off storefront counters known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

The PUDO model reduces or eliminates crippling last-mile related expenses for online retailers, marketplaces and carrier/delivery partners, with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click-and-collect deliveries, online returns, and the nearly 35% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt.

Membership in the PUDOpoint Counters Network program offers consumers 'parcel receipt certainty,' early/late/weekend pick-up and return convenience, 100% elimination of door-drop parcel theft, and a mobile home-away-from-home address Network that goes wherever they do.

The PUDOpoint Counters Network provides all carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

For more information, please visit www.pudopoint.com

For further information: about PUDO, please contact: Karen Speight | 1-506-694-1250 | [email protected]

