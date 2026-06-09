PUDO Inc. reports FY 2026 year end results

TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or the "Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), today filed audited financial results and operational highlights for the Fiscal 2026 year ended February 28, 2026 ("FY 2026").

Year over Year FY 2026 FY 2025 % Change Revenue from Operations $5,612,736 $4,150,465 35.2 % Gross Profit $1,876,731 $1,429,868 31.3 % Comprehensive loss for the period ($301,558) ($106,078) 184.3 %

PUDO CEO, Elliott Etheredge, commented on the results, "Fiscal year 2026 was another year of strong growth as we generated 35% revenue growth, increased our customer base, and grew the PUDOpoint network. During the year we not only saw a significant increase in volume, we also made significant investments in our team by adding top tier professionals to lead our network expansion, our logistics operations, and our IT development. These new team members have greatly improved our ability to grow the network and onboard new customers much more quickly. As a result, we are engaged in exciting opportunities to expand into new markets in the United States with the support of new enterprise level customers."

The PUDO team has been working very aggressively during the year to expand our customer base, our geographic coverage, and our service capabilities. During the course of FY 2026 we saw continued improvement in top line growth and the level of engagement with our customers. We are encouraged that this will continue into next year.

PUDO continues to expand the reach, scalability, and operational capacity of its parcel services, further strengthening its position as a key enabler within the evolving e-commerce logistics ecosystem. Through the continued growth of its PUDOpoint network and the development of strategic partnerships with leading retailers, SaaS platforms, and third-party logistics ("3PL") providers, PUDO is enhancing the efficiency and convenience of parcel delivery and returns for both merchants and consumers.

These initiatives are helping to create a more flexible, accessible, and customer-centric experience, while also supporting partners in optimizing last-mile delivery operations, reducing logistics costs, and improving overall supply chain efficiency. As e-commerce volumes and consumer expectations continue to evolve, PUDO remains focused on delivering scalable solutions that address the growing demand for convenient parcel pickup, returns, and consolidation services.

A complete copy of the audited consolidated financial statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended February 28, 2026, can be found on the CSE website at www.thecse.com and on SEDAR at http://www.sedar+.com/ .

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For more information, please visit www.pudopoint.com

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,950 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, such as statements regarding estimated revenues from new contracts, increased parcel volume, activation and implementation of PUDO's technology and possible future expansions of PUDO's operations. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions concerning PUDO's ability to integrate its new customers into its network and successfully execute on its new and existing contracts. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "can", "will", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, without limitation, uncertainties with respect to service implementation, the economic results of the relationship on the operations of the Company, changes in general economic, market, or business conditions, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. This press release, in particular the information in respect of estimated revenues, may contain future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook has been prepared for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

SOURCE PUDO Inc.

For further information about PUDO contact: Elliott Etheredge, CEO, 1 (905) 507-7409 | [email protected]; or Karen Speight, Admin Director, 1 (905) 507-7412 | [email protected]