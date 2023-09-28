PUDO Inc. Joins Forces with Wish to Elevate Online Shopping Convenience for U.S. and Canadian Shoppers

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF) one of North America's largest independent pick-up and drop-off network today announced a partnership agreement with ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH) previously signed April 20, 2023, one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms. The partnership will allow Wish consumers to click and collect parcels from more than 1,200 active PUDOpoint counters across the U.S. and Canada.

The initiative aligns with PUDO's objective of rapidly expanding its network of PUDOpoints across the U.S. and Canada that can be used by PUDO customers to increase the number of drop-off points for ecommerce returns as well as aligns with Wish's broader goal to improve the shopping experience by providing enhanced levels of convenience for its shoppers. The convenience is rooted in the assurance that packages will be delivered safely to nearby secure locations whenever shoppers are away from home.

Commenting on the announcement, PUDO Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Elliott Etheredge, said: "We are excited at the ability to work with existing Wish locations to expand the PUDOpoint returns network and further increase our coverage across the U.S. and Canada. The partnership with Wish allows us to help Wish enhance the experience they provide their customers with. Ease and convenience are paramount for a positive shopper relationship, and we are happy the PUDO network will help provide this to Wish's customers.

"Through our collaboration with PUDO Inc., we're enhancing the shopping experience for our customers," said Bill Zhang, VP of Global Logistics and China GM at Wish. "The partnership amplifies convenience by enabling hassle-free package retrieval from numerous locations, as well allowing PUDO to partner with Wish locations to accept package returns for its customers. In parallel, it also opens up new avenues for independent retailers to drive increased foot traffic and revenue streams generated by package collections."

"Our continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is driving us to expand the PUDOpoint network to 1,500 points by year-end," concluded Mr. Etheredge.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,200 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience, and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers in over 60 countries to thousands of merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit Wish mobile app , visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube .

SOURCE PUDO Inc.

