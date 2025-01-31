PUDO Inc announces updates to the Company's stock options

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or "the Company") (CSE: PDO) (OCTQB: PDPTF) is pleased to announce that the Company granted stock options to directors and employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

A total of 685,000 options were issued to six directors and an employee of the Company with a grant date of January 30, 2025, at a price of $0.135 per share. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.1350 per share and will vest annually over a four-year period. A total of 1,000,00 options were issued to an employee of the Company with a grant date of January 30, 2025, at a price of $0.135 per share. The options will vest quarterly over a four-year period and expire on January 30, 2030.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,200 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.

