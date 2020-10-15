PUDO Inc and ZigZag Global expand and enhance e-commerce returns solution for some of the world's largest retailers

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or "the Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off Network, is pleased to announce that, through its partnership with UK-based ZigZag Global ("ZigZag"), a best-in-class returns portal for online retailers, it has expanded e-commerce returns services to customers of some of the world's largest retailers by networking the PUDOpoint Counters Network with the ZigZag returns portals in online websites.

Increasingly, Canadians and Americans who shop both domestically and internationally online, will see PUDOpoint Counters in the returns section of online check-outs, directing them to take returns to the Counters location nearest them, for expedited return.

"We have been partnered with ZigZag Global for more than two years, slowly proving our mettle, flexibility, and ability to scale across a vast landscape," says PUDO CEO Frank Coccia. "Now that we have reached a tipping point of sorts in terms of consistent and daily PUDOpoint Counters Network expansion, it is easier and more cost-effective for us to consolidate an escalating volume of returns parcels in benefit of ZigZag's retail clients."

Effective immediately, Canadian patrons of one of ZigZag's largest American-based retail fashion clients, will see PUDOpoint Counters in the returns section of their online checkouts, enabling them to execute the cross-border returns process in one easy step.

"Our partnership with PUDOpoint Counters will provide customers of some of the world's biggest retailers with a simpler, greener way of returning. Drop off locations are becoming an increasingly popular way of making a return and North American consumers will now have thousands of extra local businesses they can use," says ZigZag Global Co-Founder and CEO Al Gerrie.

As e-commerce growth surges globally toward the $4T US dollar level by the end of this year, reducing returns logistics costs is critical to the health of online retail, and fashion retailers in particular. The cost of e-commerce returns topped-out at $363B US dollars, in North America alone in 2019, representing an increase of almost 50% since 2015. For many online retailers, particularly fashion, the cost of returns can outpace gross revenues, and it is not unusual for the cost of returns to consume an unsustainable one-third of revenue.

It is well-known in the logistics industry that returns are the stickiest and most costly component of the so-called e-commerce last mile; a journey part that consumes 53% of the entire cost to ship a parcel, from sorting and picking, to long-haul, to delivery to the consignee.

"By utilizing our PUDOpoint Counters Network to consolidate returns parcels at the community-hub level, and then leveraging backhaul delivery truck space (the same trucks that drop-off at PUDOpoint Counters and would normally return empty or near empty) to ship parcels en-masse to regional warehousing for domestic or overseas shipping, we are making a serious economic and environmental dent in the returns equation, and we grow our Network and gross revenue in the doing," adds Coccia.

While PUDO's returns solution sounds simple enough, it hasn't been attempted or even possible before in North America due to the 'tied' nature of major courier companies that have 'closed' parcel pick-up and drop-off counters at both community-based and regional depots.

By 'virtually consolidating' its partner couriers through an 'open' (to all registered and authorized carriers) Network of community-based PUDOpoint Counters, the Company has extended the community-based and regional depot networks of all stakeholders within the Network, and provided online shoppers with a mobile and constantly expanding family of thousands of PUDOpoint Counters located very near to where they live, work, play, study, even vacation.

In a news release posted yesterday by ZigZag Global, the company explained in detail how its relationship with PUDO helps them ensure a smooth as possible returns experience for their clients, including some of the world's largest retailers.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, conceived to resolve the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges North America's $827B retail e-commerce sector, and eliminate over $6B in door-dropped parcel theft.

PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go platform and Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off storefront counters known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

The PUDO model reduces or eliminates crippling last-mile related expenses for online retailers, marketplaces and carrier/delivery partners, with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click-and-collect deliveries, online returns, and the nearly 35% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt.

Membership in the PUDOpoint Counters Network program offers consumers 'parcel receipt certainty,' early/late/weekend pick-up and return convenience, 100% elimination of door-drop parcel theft, and a mobile home-away-from-home address Network that goes wherever they do.

The PUDOpoint Counters Network provides all carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

For more information, please visit www.pudopoint.com

About Zigzag Global

ZigZag Global is a software solution to help eCommerce retailers manage returns domestically and globally. The ZigZag platform connects major retailers to a global network of over 220 warehouses, over 200 carrier services, and 50 marketplaces in over 130 countries from a single integration.

ZigZag delivers the best technology and service to transform the returns experience globally to reduce the cost, waste, and friction associated with returns; boost customer loyalty, and make retailers more profitable and sustainable.

