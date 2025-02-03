PUDO Announces Private Placement and Shares for Debt Settlement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or "the Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF) announces a private placement and debt settlement consisting of the issuance of up to 4,629,630 Common shares of the Company (the "Issuance"). The Issuance will settle debt related to trade accounts payable (the "Debt Settlement") of up to $400,000 owed to certain of its creditors (the "Creditors") in consideration for the issuance of up to 2,692,692 Common shares of the Company (each, a "Settlement Share"). Concurrently the Company will be offering up to 1,666,667 Common shares of the Company (each, an "Offering Share")through a private placement share offering (the "Private Offering") to qualified existing and new investors. Both Settlement Shares and Offering Shares (collectively, the "Shares") will be issued at a deemed price of $0.135 per Share in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). All Shares, if issued, will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period. Closing of the Issuance is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the CSE.

Completion of the Issuance by the Company would be in an effort to improve its financial position to support its planned future growth. Elliott Etheredge, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Issuance that we announced today is an important step towards solidifying PUDO's balance sheet. The participation by our creditors to settle a large amount of our payables with stock provides us with increased flexibility to use our available capital to expand our customer base and our operational network, especially in the United States. The support and participation in this offering by our Creditors is a testament to the strong growth potential and relationships PUDO has built. The Issuance not only solidifies our financial position, it also gives both existing investors and new investors the ability to participate at the same terms available to the creditors participating in the Issuance."

Creditors will include but are not limited to insiders of the Company. No new control person of the Company will be created as a result of the Issuance. The Company intends to rely upon certain exemptions from the valuation and security holder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101") and will provide full details in any closing press release.

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,200 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.

For further information about PUDO contact: Elliott Etheredge, CEO, 1 (905) 507-7409 | [email protected]; or Karen Speight, Administrative Director, 1 (905) 507-7412 | [email protected]