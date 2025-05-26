PUDO Announces New Member on the Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or the "Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), is pleased to announce the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer, Elliott Etheredge, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

PUDO's Chairman, Richard Cooper, stated, "I as well as the entire Board are excited to announce that Elliott Etheredge has agreed to join the Board of Directors at PUDO Inc. With Elliott joining the Board, PUDO gains a wealth of experience and insight. His strong background in logistics and a passion for innovation and strategic growth is a huge asset. His current experience in this field, coupled with his leadership and expertise, will be invaluable as PUDO continues to expand its reach and impact in the logistics, returns, and last-mile delivery space. This addition will also greatly enhance our ability to accelerate the tremendous growth the Company has seen in the past year. We are excited for the journey ahead and confident in the leadership and valuable fresh perspective his contributions will bring to the Board. Please join us in giving Elliott a warm welcome as he begins this exciting new chapter and helps propel PUDO to new heights. Welcome aboard, Elliott!"

Commented Elliott Etheredge, "I am excited to be joining the board and excited about the progress we have made expanding both our customer base and our network. We continue to be well supported by our customers who are seeing increasing value in the services we are providing to the market."

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only independent parcel pick-up and drop-off counter network.

PUDO has created a Network of more than 1,200 storefront partners known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

PUDO partners with retailers and logistics providers to offer a last-mile pick-up and returns network for ecommerce shoppers that reduces cost, increases convenience and provides package security to the last-mile of package logistics. Visit: www.pudopoint.com.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, such as statements regarding estimated revenues from new contracts, increased parcel volume, activation and implementation of PUDO's technology and possible future expansions of PUDO's operations. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions of management, including assumptions concerning PUDO's ability to integrate its new customers into its network and successfully execute on its new and existing contracts. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "can", "will", "should", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, without limitation, uncertainties with respect to service implementation, the economic results of the relationship on the operations of the Company, changes in general economic, market, or business conditions, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. This press release, in particular the information in respect of estimated revenues, may contain future-oriented financial information or financial outlook within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such future-oriented financial information or financial outlook has been prepared for the purpose of providing information about management's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by law.

For further information about PUDO contact: Elliott Etheredge, CEO, 1 (905) 507-7409, [email protected]; or Karen Speight, Admin Director, 1 (905) 507-7412, [email protected]