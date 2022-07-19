PUDO ANNOUNCES ANOTHER RECORD-BREAKING QUARTER

TORONTO, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - PUDO Inc. ("PUDO" or the "Company") (CSE: PDO) (OTCQB: PDPTF), today announced financial results for Q1 fiscal 2023 ended March 31, 2022. The Company posted another all-time revenue record of $872,665, up 69%, year over year.

Year over Year Q1, Fiscal 2023 Q1, Fiscal 2022 % Change Total Revenue from

Operations $872,665 $516,247 69 %

"This is going to be an incredible year. This quarter's revenue results were made possible by continuing to grow the Returns portion of our business and delivering on promises," said Frank Coccia, PUDO's Founder and CEO. "We lower the cost of Returns for medium and large size e-commerce businesses by a minimum of 30% and make the whole process easy. As we continue to earn their trust, we gain more and more of their available Returns business."

The first quarter continued PUDO's transformation into a Direct Returns Provider for e-commerce retailers. Processing Returns remained the primary source of parcel volume, revenue, and profit. A total of 48.3% of parcels processed by PUDO in Q1 FY 2023 were Returns, up 25.9% compared to Q1 FY 2022. This same statistic is up 12.5% quarter over quarter. "The first quarter was exciting. Revenue was up month over month and April and May were particularly profitable. Now that we've started to gain speed, we have no intention of taking our foot off the accelerator." added Coccia.

PUDO confidently re-asserts that it expects a 100% increase in revenue in fiscal 2023 over 2022 and delivering on the following targets in this fiscal year:

Item Q1, Fiscal 2023 Fiscal Target 2023 % of Goal Achieved Operating Revenue $.87m $4.2m 20.7 % Rev % from Returns 57.9 % 70 % 82.7 % Total # of PUDO

Counters 1,258 2,000 62.9 %

About PUDO Inc.

PUDO Inc. is North America's only carrier-neutral parcel pick-up and drop-off counter Network, conceived to resolve the last-mile parcel-traffic-control gridlock that challenges North America's over $800B retail e-commerce sector, and eliminate over $6B in door-dropped parcel theft.

PUDO's team of logistics and parcel traffic management experts have created a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go platform and Network of parcel pick-up and drop-off storefront counters known as PUDOpoint Counters, strategically located very near to where people live, work and play.

The PUDO model reduces or eliminates crippling last-mile related expenses for online retailers, marketplaces and carrier/delivery partners, with fulfillment and distribution solutions that include parcel storage and consolidation for click-and-collect deliveries, online returns, and the nearly 35% of e-commerce parcels that are undeliverable on first attempt.

Membership in the PUDOpoint Counters Network program offers consumers 'parcel receipt certainty', early/late/weekend pick-up, return convenience, 100% elimination of door-drop parcel theft, and a mobile home-away-from-home address Network that goes wherever they do.

The PUDOpoint Counters Network provides all carriers, retailers, and consumers with badly needed cost controls, choice, and convenience.

For further information: PUDO contact: Karen Speight | 1-506-694-1250 | [email protected]