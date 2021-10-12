Public Notice - Update: Lane closures on Alexandra Bridge Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Oct 12, 2021, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed to motorists for inspection and repair work during the following periods:

  • Thursday, October 14 and Friday, October 15, from 9 am to 3 pm
  • Saturday, October 16, and Sunday, October 17, from 7 am to 5 pm
  • Monday, October 18, from 7 pm, to Tuesday, October 19, at 6 am
  • From Tuesday, October 19, at 7 pm, to Wednesday, October 20, at 6 am
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Alexandra Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, the boardwalk will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions and the progress of the work.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter 
Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada