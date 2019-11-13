Public Notice - Stairway and path on Parliament Hill closed for the season Français
Nov 13, 2019, 13:43 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians that the pedestrian pathway behind Centre Block and the stairway on the west escarpment of Parliament Hill are now closed for the winter.
This seasonal closure is for health and safety reasons. The stairway and pathway will re-open in the spring.
