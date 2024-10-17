PUBLIC NOTICE - Sidewalk closure on Chaudière Crossing

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians that the west sidewalk, located north of the Bronson Channel, on the Chaudière Crossing will be closed for maintenance work during the following period:

Saturday, October 19 , to Friday, October 25

Chaudière Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During this period, pedestrians will be directed to use an alternate sidewalk. There will be no impact on cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html