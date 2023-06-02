LOCKPORT, MB, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise pedestrians and cyclists that the sidewalk under the east approach of the St. Andrews Lock and Dam bridge will be closed for construction and maintenance purposes during the following period:

Monday, May 15 , at 7 am to Friday, June 30 , at 4 pm

During this period, the sidewalk will not be accessible to cyclists or pedestrians.

Once construction is completed, a new sidewalk will open, starting at Melody Lane and curving under the bridge to join with the ramp access to the bridge's shared-use pathway.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on and around the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

