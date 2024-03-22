KINGSTON, ON, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the LaSalle Causeway will be fully closed to motorists due to a major rehabilitation project during the following periods:

Friday, March 29 , at 8 pm , to Monday, April 1 , at 5 am

Monday, April 1 , to Thursday, April 4 , from 8 pm to 5 am

Friday, April 5 , at 8 pm , to Monday, April 8 , at 5 am

Tuesday, April 9 , to Thursday, April 11 , from 8 pm to 5 am

Friday, April 12 , at 8 pm , to Monday, April 15 , at 5 am

Monday, April 15 , to Thursday, April 18 , from 8 pm to 5 am

Friday, April 19 , at 8 pm , to Monday, April 22 , at 5 am

Monday, April 22 , to Thursday, April 25 , from 8 pm to 5 am

Friday, April 26 , at 8 pm , to Monday, April 29 , at 5 am

Monday, April 29 , to Thursday, May 2 , from 8 pm to 5 am

During these periods, all lanes will be closed to vehicular traffic in both directions. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

