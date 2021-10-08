Public Notice - Lane reduction and closure on J.C. Van Horne Bridge

CAMPBELLTON, NB, Oct. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane reduction and a full bridge closure on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge for repair work during the following periods:

Monday, October 18 , at 12 am , to Friday, October 22 , at 10 pm (lane reduction)

Friday, October 22 , at 10 pm , to Monday, October 25 , at 7 am (full closure)

From October 18 to 22, the J.C. Van Horne Bridge and Salmon Boulevard East under the bridge will be reduced to one lane. Traffic control persons or traffic lights will help guide vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists. During this period, all trucking will be detoured to the Matapedia Bridge.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during this period and marine traffic will not be affected. Motorists should expect short delays.

From October 22 to 25, the J.C. Van Horne Bridge will be fully closed. During this period, all traffic will be detoured to the Matapedia Bridge with the exception of emergency response vehicles.

In case of inclement weather, the closure for October 22 to 25 will be postponed to Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1. This will include the lane reduction for Salmon Boulevard East.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

