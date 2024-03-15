GATINEAU, QC, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane closures towards Ottawa and Gatineau on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate repair work during the following period:

Wednesday, March 20 , to Friday, March 22 , from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm

During this period, 2 lanes will remain open at all times to motorists, and both sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)