GATINEAU, QC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to inform users that there will be lane closures on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge to accommodate maintenance work during the following periods:

Saturday, July 20 , from 7 am to 7 pm

Saturday, July 27 , from 7 am to 7 pm

Macdonald-Cartier Bridge (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

During these periods, 2 lanes will remain open at all times to motorist traffic in each direction. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

During these periods, motorists can expect delays.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html