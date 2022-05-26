May 26, 2022, 11:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists and cyclists that there will be lane closures on the Chaudière Crossing on a section of Booth Street at Middle Street during the following periods:
- from Sunday, May 29, to Thursday, June 2, from 8 pm to 6:30 am
- from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5, from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am
- from Sunday, June 5, to Thursday, June 9, from 8 pm to 6:30 am
- from Thursday, June 9, to Sunday, June 12, from 9:30 pm to 6:30 am
- from Sunday, June 12, to Wednesday, June 15, from 8 pm to 6:30 am
During these periods, only 1 lane will be open to traffic in alternating directions.
Cyclists will have to join the motorist lane in the construction zone. Signage will be on site, and flagpersons will direct traffic. Motorists can expect delays. The sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians.
PSPC would also like to remind users that the long-term closure of the southbound lane (from Monday, March 7, 2022, until Friday, June 30, 2023) will still be in effect during the periods mentioned above.
The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
