KINGSTON, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for repair work during the following period:

Thursday, June 30 , from 9:30 am to 3 pm

During this period, the westbound lane will be closed and the eastbound lane will remain open for traffic. There will be 2 flagpersons on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]