KINGSTON, ON, April 22, 2021 Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway for maintenance work during the following periods:

Monday, April 26 , from 9:30 am to 5 pm

Monday, April 26 , from 6 pm to midnight

During these periods, 1 lane will be closed and 1 lane will remain open for alternating traffic, and 2 flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. Motorists should expect short delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during these periods, and marine traffic will not be affected.

In case of inclement weather, the schedule will be delayed by 1 day.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

