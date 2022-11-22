PUBLIC NOTICE - Lane closure on Burlington Canal Lift Bridge

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Thursday, November 24 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, 1 lane will be closed and 2 flagpersons will be on site to direct traffic. The rest of the lanes will be open at all times in their respective directions. Motorists can expect minor delays.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and there will be no impact on marine traffic during the closure. The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]