HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists of a lane closure on the Burlington Canal Lift Bridge for maintenance work during the following period:

Thursday, October 20 , from 9 am to 3 pm

During this period, 3 lanes will remain open at all times in their respective directions. There will be 2 flag persons on site to redirect the traffic. The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians and marine traffic will not be affected during the lane closures.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]