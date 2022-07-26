Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the centre lane from 7:30 to 8:30 pm, and from 9:45 to 10:30 pm. Cyclists must dismount their bicycles when using the centre lane to cross the bridge.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

