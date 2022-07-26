Jul 26, 2022, 14:30 ET
GATINEAU, QC , July 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of the Alexandra Bridge that the vehicle lanes and the boardwalk will be closed and patrolled for safety measures during the event Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy as per the following schedule:
- August 3, 6, 10, 13, 17 and 20:
- vehicle lanes closed to motorists from 7:30 to 10:30 pm
- boardwalk closed to pedestrians and cyclists from 7:30 to 10:45 pm
Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the centre lane from 7:30 to 8:30 pm, and from 9:45 to 10:30 pm. Cyclists must dismount their bicycles when using the centre lane to cross the bridge.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]
