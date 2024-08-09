PUBLIC NOTICE - Full closures of Des Joachims Bridge

ROLPHTON, ON, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of full closures of the Des Joachims Bridge for repair work during the following periods:

Tuesday, August 13 , and Wednesday, August 14 , from 9 pm to 4 am each night

During these periods, the bridge will be fully closed to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Emergency services will be able to access the bridge during the closure.

These full closures will reduce the number of closures needed to complete the necessary work.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

