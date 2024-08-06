PUBLIC NOTICE - Full closure of Des Joachims Bridge

ROLPHTON, ON, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of a full closure of the Des Joachims Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Monday, August 12 , at 9 pm , to Tuesday, August 13 , at 4 am

During this period, the bridge will be fully closed to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. Emergency services will have access to the bridge during the closure.

This full closure will reduce the number of closures needed to complete the necessary work.

PSPC thanks users for their patience.

