GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that there will be a full closure of the Chaudière Crossing during the following period:

Monday, July 1 , at 6 am to Tuesday, July 2 , at 2 am

Chaudière Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The crossing will be closed to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists during Canada Day festivities. The Portage Bridge can be used instead.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

Information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Contact Real Property Services (https://www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca/biens-property/cn-bn-pp-eng.html)