Public Notice - Closures of Alexandra Bridge

Aug 08, 2019, 14:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will be closed for the Casino du Lac-Leamy Sound of Light event during the following periods:
- Saturday, August 10, from 8:30 to 11:30 pm
- Wednesday, August 14, from 8:30 to 11:30 pm
- Saturday, August 17, from 8:30 to 11:30 pm
- Wednesday, August 21, from 8:30 to 11:30 pm
- Saturday, August 24, from 8:30 to 11:30 pm
No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge and the boardwalk will also be closed during these periods.
For more information, please call the Sound of Light office at 819-771-3389 or visit the event website.
PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, tpsgc.biensimmobiliers-realproperty.pwgsc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca
Share this article