GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists and residents that the Chaudière Crossing will reopen in 2 stages:

Wednesday, September 13 , at 9 pm : 1 lane will open for southbound traffic only

Friday, September 29 , at 5 pm : the crossing will open fully

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The Chaudière Crossing was scheduled to reopen fully on September 1. While the bridge deck and critical steel work will be completed, due to ongoing work at the Booth Street and Vimy Place intersection, the full reopening to vehicular traffic will be delayed. This staged reopening is the safest and most effective way to expedite interprovincial mobility while also finishing the Energy Services Acquisition Program construction work adjacent to the Chaudière Crossing.

During construction, the Union Bridge will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. They will be able to bypass the construction area via the multi-purpose path behind the Canadian War Museum or near the Mill Street Brew Pub.

Local access to the Zibi community will be permitted during construction. Motorists will have access to the community via the detour on the Portage Bridge.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling and thanks them for their patience.

PSPC and the National Capital Commission, along with partners at the City of Ottawa and the City of Gatineau, continue to work together to coordinate construction schedules to minimize the disruption of activities for each bridge located in the National Capital Region.

Commuters are invited to stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

For more information, visit the updated Energy Services Acquisition Program website.

