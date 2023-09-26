GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Chaudière Crossing will be reopening to motorists as of Wednesday, September 27, at 9 am, due to construction activities being completed ahead of schedule.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

