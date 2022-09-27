Public Notice - Chaudière Crossing closed to motorists

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Hull Causeway and Union Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

Tuesday, September 27 , at 8 pm , to Wednesday, September 28 , at 5 am

Wednesday, September 28 , at 8 pm , to Thursday, September 29 , at 5 am

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridges during these periods, but the sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

