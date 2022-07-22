Public Notice - Chaudière Crossing closed to motorists Français

News provided by

Public Services and Procurement Canada

Jul 22, 2022, 13:30 ET

GATINEAU, QC, July 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that the Hull Causeway and Union Bridge of the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to accommodate repairs during the following periods:

  • from Friday, July 22, at 8 pm, to Monday, July 25, at 5 am
  • from Monday, July 25, to Saturday, July 30, from 8 pm to 5 am
  • from Tuesday, August 2, to Friday, August 5, from 8 pm to 5 am
  • from Friday, August 5, at 8 pm, to Monday, August 8, at 5 am
Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

No vehicular traffic will be permitted on the bridge during these periods. The sidewalks will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. Signage will be on site.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

 Follow us on Twitter
 Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Public Services and Procurement Canada