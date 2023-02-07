GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users that the Chaudière Crossing will be closed to motorists to carry out work related to the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening project. The closure will take place during the following period:

Monday, February 13 , at 5 am to Friday, March 31 , at 8 pm

Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

To take advantage of the increased workforce availability during the winter months, PSPC has decided to have 1 continuous closure to complete the required concrete deck work. This will avoid having multiple short–term closures and minimize long-term impacts to the public.

We are committed to reopening the northbound lane of the Chaudière Crossing by April 1. The southbound lane will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the Union Bridge rehabilitation and Hull Causeway widening project is completed.

During this period, pedestrians will still have access through the construction zone, and cyclists will have to dismount and walk through the construction zone.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region.

PSPC asks users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]