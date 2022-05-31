PUBLIC NOTICE - Chaudière Crossing closed to motorists Français Français English

Public Services and Procurement Canada

May 31, 2022, 11:00 ET

GATINEAU, QC, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise motorists that there will be complete lane closures on a section of Eddy Street between Jos-Montferrand Street and Chaudière Private Street during the following period:

  • From Thursday, June 2, to Monday, June 6, from 8 pm to 6 am
Chaudiere Crossing (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)
During these periods, the sidewalks will remain accessible to pedestrians and cyclists. Cyclists are encouraged to dismount their bicycles when using the sidewalks to cross the bridge

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the crossing and thanks them for their patience.

For further information: Real Property Services, Public Services and Procurement Canada, [email protected]

