GATINEAU, QC, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada wishes to advise users that the Alexandra Bridge will remain open on Sunday, June 25, from 7 am to 5 pm, following the cancellation of a planned closure. The work on the bridge progressed much faster than anticipated and has been completed ahead of schedule.

Commuters can stay informed about the work that will be performed on bridges and any resulting lane closures through our social media platforms and our web page on lane reductions and closures on interprovincial bridges in the National Capital Region .

